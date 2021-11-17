Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Başak Dizer Are Expecting Their First Child

The happy news came from the couple Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Başak Dizer, who got married in 2016. It turned out that Başak Dizer is 3 months pregnant.

Famous actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and stylist Başak Dizer wedded in a simple ceremony in Paris 5 years ago.

3 MONTHS PREGNANT!

'Baby' news came from Tatlıtuğ and Dizer, one of the exemplary couples of the magazine world. It was learned that 44-year-old Başak Dizer is 3 months pregnant. The sex of the baby of the couple, who has been in Mardin for a while, is not yet known.

SHE DENIED PREGNANCY RUMORS IN JUNE

It was claimed that Başak Dizer was pregnant last June. Dizer denied the pregnancy claim by responding to an Instagram post where a friend congratulated her. Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ, who sent a private message to her friend, said, "I am not pregnant. It is the wrong news that is made regularly every year,” she said.

"I SMILE AT KIVANÇ A LOT"

Başak Dizer, one of the couples who always prefers to keep their love away from the public eye, said the following in her previous interview:

'I laugh at Kivanc a lot. He always makes imitations and humor at home. He immediately writes and plays in his head. It was not my choice to be in the spotlight with my marriage. It developed like that, it's not out of my hands. Since I was in the same industry before I got married, I did not have a very quiet social life due to my job. Of course, with marriage, this circle widened.'

She added: 'The more you live your marriage and private life in secret, the less interference from outside, the less you are talked about. Also, by nature, I am not a person who likes to share my private life publicly. Kivanc is the same. The most important building blocks of marriage are respect and understanding.'

Başak continued: 'Having fun together, having a good time, sharing joy, enthusiasm and of course sadness together; laughing together, traveling, spending quality time; to be able to meet each other; complementing and nurturing each other. There is always love in what I say. It's hard to have a great time without falling in love. Love relationships usually start with love and respect, but this must always continue or the spell will be broken.'