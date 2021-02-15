Turkish-Lebanese Project?! What Brings Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Wife Başak Dizer with Nicolas Mouawad? (Picture)

Something is being cooked behind the scenes.

Turkish stylist and wife of Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Başak Dizer, has vaguely posted an Instagram story of Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad.

Başak didn't add any details to the picture or explained what kind of project they're working on or where the picture has been taken, she only added the location as 'room', and wrote the hashtag #set.

According to her Instagram bio, Başak Dizer is the cofounder of @roomtr, which is a showroom and a styling office, suggesting that Nicolas Mouawad is currently in Turkey working on a new project.

Later, Nicolas posted a picture with Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's wife as they were sitting on a desk in an office.

Mouawad captioned the photo: 'a pleasure to meet such a genuine and kind person @basakdizer, Thank u so much for everything Arkadasim,' (meaning a friend in Turkish).

Nicolas Mouawad was not the only Arab Başak Dizer has met that day, as Syrian presenter Sara Dabbous was in the set too, and shared a picture with Başak via Instagram Stories.

Sara Dabbous also shared a picture with Turkish director Fikret Kadıoğlu, prompting fans to suggest that they all might be working on a new commercial or photoshoot.