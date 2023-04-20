K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25

ALBAWABA - It is suspected that K-pop singer, Moonbin committed suicide.
Moonbin was found unresponsive by his manager at his Seoul apartment on Wednesday.
South Korean media announced the news: "He appears to have taken his own life but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death, Moonbin unexpectedly left out world and became a star in the sky."
K-pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band Astro Dies at 25https://t.co/2eI4Ds4sMo pic.twitter.com/P7HPwMO4GY— The Japan News (@The_Japan_News) April 20, 2023
The statement asked that everyone “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” so that his family can pay their respects in privacy.
Moonbin was a member of famous K-pop group Astro, he joined in 2016 at the age of 18.
Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua is also a K-pop singer, performing as part of the girl group Billlie.
