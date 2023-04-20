  1. Home
K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25

Published April 20th, 2023 - 07:56 GMT
Moonbin was a member of famous K-pop group Astro

ALBAWABA - It is suspected that K-pop singer, Moonbin committed suicide.

Moonbin was found unresponsive by his manager at his Seoul apartment on Wednesday. 

South Korean media announced the news: "He appears to have taken his own life but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death, Moonbin unexpectedly left out world and became a star in the sky."

The statement asked that everyone “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” so that his family can pay their respects in privacy.

Moonbin was a member of famous K-pop group Astro, he joined in 2016 at the age of 18.

Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua is also a K-pop singer, performing as part of the girl group Billlie.

