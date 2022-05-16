Kaan Yıldırım Breaks His Silence Over Relationship Rumors With Hande Erçel

Turkish star Hande Erçel, star of the series "You Knock on My Door", sparked controversy after rumors of her romantic relationship with Turkish star "Kahan Yildirim".

The news comes shortly after her separation from Turkish star Kerem Bürsin, who also co-starred in "You Knock on My Door".

And Erçel had officially opened about a romantic relationship between her and Kaan Yıldırım earlier this month after she was asked by journalists to announce the relationship officially amid the rumors.

As for Yıldırım, he made the first statement about the relationship recently, after the press stopped him while he was driving and asked him about the truth and details of the new love story.

When asked about his relationship the artist replied, "Everything is beautiful and interesting in the relationship, and things are going well and beautifully."

However, he chose not to answer every question directed to him, and did not share any details of the new romance.