Kaitlyn Dever to Star in Hulu's 'Dopesick'

Published September 11th, 2020 - 06:36 GMT
Kaitlyn Dever arrives for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The eight-part drama is about the opioid crisis in the United States.

Last Man Standing and Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever has signed on to star in Hulu's limited series, Dopesick.

Set to debut in 2021, the eight-part drama is about the opioid crisis in the United States. It was written by Danny Strong and will be directed by Barry Levinson.


Dever will play a coal miner, Keaton will play her doctor and Peter Sarsgaard will appear as an assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case.

The series is based on Beth Macy's non-fiction book of the same name.

Dever's other credits include Justified and Unbelievable.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

