Kaitlynn Carter Supports Miley Cyrus After Marriage Break-up

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are "supporting one another" while they each go through splits from their estranged husbands.



The 26-year-old singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn over the weekend after the news of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth was announced the same day, and it's now been claimed their blossoming new romance was started as they each need the support of a pal as they go through their own break-ups.



Miley split from Liam after less than a year of marriage over the weekend, whilst Kaitlynn and her estranged spouse Brody Jenner went their separate ways earlier this month.







A source said: "Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together."



And the source also insists Miley's break-up came as she and 29-year-old actor Liam realised they are "very different people", and wanted different things out of their relationship.



They added: "Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup.



"The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled."



But despite moving on with Kaitlynn, it is believed the 'Malibu' hitmaker will "miss" Liam "terribly".

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source said: "I'm sure she'll miss him terribly. They talked about wanting children and living their married life but she is just not ready."