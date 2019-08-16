Kane Brown Uncovers New Baby Girl's Name

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, plan to name their baby girl Kingsley.

The couple shared the name in Instagram posts Wednesday after celebrating their daughter's impending birth at their baby shower.



Brown's fellow country music singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, hosted the event. Brown shared a photo of himself and Katelyn Brown holding a purple balloon reading "Kingsley."

"Officially announcing our baby's name! KINGSLEY can't wait for u to be here!!! Thank you @jasonaldean and @brittanyaldean for throwing us this awesome baby shower," he captioned the post. "Love you guys!!!"

Katelyn Brown posted the same picture on her own account.

"THANK YOU @brittanyaldean for throwing @kanebrown_music & I the most BEAUTIFUL BABY SHOWER!!! we cant wait for you to be here KINGSLEY," she wrote.

Aldean congratulated Brown in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"My dude! @kanebrown_music is about to be a daddy! So happy for him and @katelynbrown #kanewearingajacketinaugust," he wrote.

Brown and Katelyn Brown confirmed in April they are expecting their first child together. The couple announced at the Billboard Music Awards in May they are having a baby girl.





"I'm excited. I wish I could just fast-forward and make it to where it's already here," Brown told Billboard on the red carpet.

Brown is known for the singles "What Ifs," "Heaven," "Lose It" and "Good as You." He released his second studio album, Experiment, in November.