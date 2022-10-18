Kanye: Kris Jenner Had Sex With Drake!

Kanye West's recent allegations are surrounding the Kardashian family, especially momager Kris Jenner, 66.

Kanye West seemingly confirmed that Drake had relations with Kris Jenner‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/lay63zxlkW — RapTV (@Rap) October 16, 2022

On an episode of 'Drink Champs' podcast, rapper Kanye West, also known as 'Ye' claimed that his ex-mother-in-law had an affair with rapper Drake at some point.

It all started with a now-deleted Instagram post shared by the rapper where he wrote: 'DRAKE A F–K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA, THAT’S REAL WAR''

JUST IN: Kanye West says Drake is the greatest rapper EVER‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/8rcm6u3I71 — RapTV (@Rap) October 16, 2022

“Yeah, that was hard,” Kanye, 45, said while appearing on the Sunday, October 16, episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast. He then implied that he has no hard feelings against Drake, 35, and called him the “greatest rapper ever.”

West also added that Kris Jenner's current boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, was aware of the 'fling', West said: ''You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean''

The Yeezy founder refused to explain his allegations any further.

Neither Kris, Drake, nor Corey responded to the recent allegations, however, the Kardashians have mostly ignored West’s outlandish claims.

This is not the first time rumors claimed that Drake had an affair with someone in the Kardashian family, as back in 2018, rumors started to swirl stating the Kim Kardashian had slept with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker.

But the SKKN founder was quick to shut down the rumors, as she wrote a comment on Instagram that read: ''Never happened. End of story'

By Alexandra Abumuhor