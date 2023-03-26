Kanye says Jonah Hill made him like jews again

ALBAWABA - Kanye West back with yet another Jewish people related statement.

Kanye West returned to Instagram, and makes the announcement of him liking Jewish people again after watching Jonah Hill's 21 Jump Street.

West praised Hill's acting in his new Instagram post, he shared: "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again, no one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people."

The rapper added: "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Jonah Hill has yet to respond to West's post.