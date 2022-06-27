Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His 'Wife' During Surprise BET Performance

Yesterday on June 26th, American rapper Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards.

The rapper, also knows as Ye, honored Sean “Diddy” Combs by presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and during the Speech, Ye referred to his ex-wife The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian as his 'wife'.

The Award ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Kanye wore an all black outfit, with sunglasses, baseball cap and face covering.

The American rapper gave a 6-minute speech, and talked about how fellow rapper Diddy has inspired him throughout his career, and referenced his marriage and divorce from Kardashian, who is now dating former SNL star Pete Davidson.

Kanye said: ''I go to him for advice to this day, he inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices, my wife choices. And here we are, that for that Puff''



West and Kardashian were declared legally divorced on March 2022, and Kim first filed for divorce in February 2021, the duo ended their marriage after 7 years and 4 children together.