Kanye West Faces Criticism for Naming New Yeezy Shoes After Islamic Angels

US musician and fashion designer Kanye West has received a backlash on social media this week after naming two of his new Yeezy trainers after Islamic angels.

The rapper, who created his brand in 2009 in collaboration with Adidas, named the pairs “Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil” and “Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel.”

Muslims believe Israfil is the angel who blows into the trumpet to mark the beginning of judgment day, while Asriel, usually spelt as Azrael, is the angel of death.

Users took to social media to express their frustration.

@kanyewest words fail to describe your “thought process” but I am appalled at @adidas for not doing it’s due diligence & naming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil & Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel - names of angels in Islam. #YEEZYBOOST350V2 #Disgraceful #adidasapologize — Zain Qureshi (@ZQureshi85) August 23, 2020

“@kanyewest words fail to describe your ‘thought process’ but I am appalled at @adidas for not doing it’s due diligence,” tweeted one user.

Others have filed petitions to ask Adidas to change the names of the shoes.