Kanye West gets married to his designer

ALBAWABA - Kanye West reportedly married designer Bianca Censori, nearly two months after his divorce from TV personality Kim Kardashian.

According to TMZ, controversial rapper Kanye West, 45, married Australian Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, 27, in a private ceremony, only two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

The pair were spotted wearing wedding rings on their hand, however, it is unclear if they signed a marriage certificate or just a wedding ceremony.

Censori has been working for West since 2020 as the head of architecture at Yeezy.

Social media users are saying the West's new bride is an exact clone of Kardashian, as many believed they look alike with the same style.

Kim Kardashian 'hates' Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori https://t.co/a3l5BL3rsp pic.twitter.com/rB5ZhRtkhU — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a message that reads: ''Keep doing you.''

She added: ''I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do. Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you. People who want to see you win will help you win. Remember that.''

Two weeks ago, the rapper released a song titled ''Censori Overload'' as a tribute to his new wife.

West was married to Kardashian for six years before ending their marriage, and the pair share four children together, 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old son Psalm.

By Alexandra Abumuhor