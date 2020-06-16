Kanye West to Launch 'Yeezy' Skin Care and Make up Collection

If you’re a fan of Yeezy’s earth-tone casualwear and iconic sneakers, then you’ll be pleased to know that musician and fashion designer Kanye West is reportedly expanding his label to include beauty products.

Following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian West and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, the rapper’s company has filed for a “Yeezy” trademark to cover all beauty and skincare products. This will include everything from make-up and false eyelashes to fragrances and even “aromatherapy pillows.”

Not much else is known about the potential Yeezy cosmetics range, however if the beauty line is set to take after the fashion range, fans can expect plenty of muted neutrals.

However, it’s also possible that nothing will come out of the recent trademark. In 2017, West’s team had filed legal documents declaring their intention to produce a range of products including makeup and fragrances that would be named after his late mother, Donda West. The presumed plans have yet to publicly materialize.

Meanwhile, last year, his sister-in-law Kendall Jenner filed for a beauty trademark for “Kendall” and “Kendall Jenner,” which has not come into fruition yet.

The rapper recently made headlines for donating $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The money will reportedly go towards legal fees as well as covering future college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the six year old daughter of George Floyd.