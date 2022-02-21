Kanye West Throws Shade at Kris Jenner's 'Godless' Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kanye shared a post on his Instagram account where he called Kris a hero and threw shade at Gamble.

Over the past weeks, the rapper has been firing up social media with his public feud with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and everyone in between with the aim of getting Kim and his family back

And in the post shared by West, he wrote that Gamble was off on his next mission, while referring to him as 'godless'

"God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway.'' Kanye wrote.

"And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself 'a REAL n***a' He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party," the singer claimed.

Kanye continued: "We still never met his family And I guess we never will. He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree.''

"Now he’s off to his next mission His job is done He’s not messy enough to do something like this."

"It’s on purpose I love Kris This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it." he concluded.

Kanye's post comes shortly after Corey allegedly cheated on the momager, 66, with another woman at a club,