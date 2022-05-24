Kanye West Wants to Redesign McDonald's Packaging

Kanye West has announced he is redesigning food packaging for McDonald's.

Kanye West returned to Instagram on Monday after being suspended for 24 hours.

And upon his return, West has announced he is redesigning food packaging for McDonald's.

The rapper took to his Instagram to share a photo of the new imagined design, '''Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald's packaging,'' the photo was captioned.

Adding the photo to his story, Ye wrote :'Next week it's the fries,' referencing his 2005 track Gold Digger where he rapped, 'This week he moppin' floors, next week it's the fries.'

McDonald's has yet to comment on the collaboration and earlier in 2022, West collaborated in a McDonald's commercial for the Super Bowl.

And back in 2020 Kanye and his then-wife Kim Kardashian were also featured in a McDonald's Instagram post.