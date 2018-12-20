The Kardashian and Jenner Sisters Reveals They're Shutting Their Apps

The Kardashian clan launched their individual apps in 2015 (Source: krisjenner / Instagram )

With the new year approaching, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have announced a big change, with all of their apps shutting down next year.

'We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,' Kim Kardashian said on her official website on Wednesday.

'We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead,' she concluded.

The Kardashian clan launched their individual apps in 2015, which were aimed at giving fans a more up close and personal look at their lives.

Each sister's app had a different focus, with Kendall's centering on fashion, Kylie's featuring playlists and makeup tutorials, Kim's focusing on beauty, and Khloe's more health and fitness-centric.

While there was free content on each app/website, the premium content, such as videos and live streams, cost $2.99 a month.

Among the most recent app content includes Khloe's glimpse at True's nursery from June, where she said, 'I had to find a way to have pink everywhere and not have it be too feminine.'

Kourtney shared a three-day mean plan in April along with tips on how to stay fit, while both Kylie and Kim shared never-before-seen snaps from photoshoots.

The sisters also shut down all of their DASH stores in August, after 12 years with locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

'We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually, Kim said in a statement from August.

'We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.'

Kendall Jenner had already shut down her app in December 2017, expressing gratitude to connect with her fans.