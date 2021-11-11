The Kardashians Celebrate Baby Dream's 5th Birthday

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream had a lavish Barbie-themed 5th birthday party at Kris Jenner's house.

Rob and Khloé Kardashian shared several photos from the birthday party, which included a selection of pink accessories and a huge barbie doll box.

Dream's father took to instagram to share a sweet snap of his daughter sitting on his shoulder while standing underneath gigantic pink balloons, "Barbie party yay." He wrote.

The balloons featured 'Happy Birthday Dream', and shapes of rainbows, bows, hearts, unicorns, ice cream and more.

Dream, the daughter of Rob, 34, and Blac Chyna, 33, had her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a large pink bow, with a pink Barbie shirt and silver shorts.

The celebration which was thrown by Khloe was ''A literal Barbie dream'' according to the 'Good American' founder, as she shared a series of pictures to her social media page, where she posed with Dream in front of the colorful display.

And earlier that day, Rob posted a tribute to his daughter ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!! Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU'' He excitedly captioned the post.

Kourtney Kardashian wrote, 'Such a special little girl you're so lucky Bob and she's so lucky to have you too!'

Kim Kardashian wrote to Dream, 'I love you so much! I can't wait to snuggle and love on you! Happy birthday.'