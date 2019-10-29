Karamo Brown is Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook was cut from the competition last week.





Pro football player Ray Lewis dropped out of DWTS earlier in the season due to an injury, and The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and NBA star Lamar Odom were eliminated from the contest because of too few votes from the viewers and low scores from the judges.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorettealum Hannah Brown; country music singer Lauren Alaina; actor James Van Der Beek; The Office alum Kate Flannery; singer Ally Brooke; actor Kel Mitchell; and former White House press secretarySean Spicer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.

Brown hugged and kissed the judges and other dancers upon learning his fate.

"Sorry, my friend," Bergeron told him.

"That's all right!" Brown said, smiling.