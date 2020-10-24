Kate Beckinsale Breaks up With Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale has split from Goody Grace.

The 'Underworld' star has reportedly ended her romance with the 23-year-old, who she has unfollowed on Instagram and deleted any trace of him from her social media.

The former couple were first romantically linked in April and dated for six months before splitting.

It comes after it was claimed Kate thinks Goody is the "perfect quarantine boyfriend".



The 46-year-old actress had been romancing the 22-year-old musician for most of this year and following social distancing measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, her boyfriend has moved in with her and they're having a great time staying at home together.

A source said at the time: "They are still quarantined together at her home. Kate enjoys his company. She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend. She has been dating him since the beginning of the year. They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It's just a number."

The 'Underworld' actress - who has 21-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - recently spoke out to defend the 22-year age gap between herself and Goody.

After she shared a video on Instagram of her cat trying to learn some tricks, one follower wrote in a now-deleted comment: "Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere (sic)"

Kate replied: "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate.(sic)"

Like the original post, her comment was soon deleted.