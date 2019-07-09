Katherine Heigl is Returning to Grey's Anatomy

The 40 year actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the set of the final season of USA Network's Suits, where she's played Samantha Wheeler since Season 8. While she wouldn't give a definitive answer one way or the other, Heigl did seem to be open to the idea.





'That's a tough one, I don't know,' Heigl began, while pondering whether or not she would be open to returning to the hit series, entering it's 16th season this fall.

'I haven't [thought about Izzie] in years. I don't know. I don't know if I would or if I wouldn't,' she said, before adding that her presence might be 'distracting.'

'I almost feel like that would almost be distracting again to, sort of, what they've done with that show in the seven years since I left... and what that's become and what it is to the fans now,' she added.

'It must feel like it would just be kind of like, 'Yeah, we already let that go... why are you here?'' Heigl added.

After leaving Grey's Anatomy in 2010, Heigl embarked on a movie career, with films such as Killers, Life As We Know It, New Year's Eve, One For the Money and The Big Wedding, though none were huge box office hits.

She returned to the small screen in 2014 with State of Affairs and then with Doubt, before joining Suits as Samatha Wheeler in 2018.

As her new show Suits enters its final season, Heigl admits she will miss the show, and being on the show has changed how she has watched it.

'I'm going to miss being a part of it, but I'm gonna miss being able to watch it too,' she said.

'Obviously being on it has changed my viewing of the show because just understanding even the space that they film in and being part of it kind of regularly now, versus watching it on television, has changed my viewership,' she said.

'I don't know if that's good or bad. Like, I almost ruined it for myself,' Heigl added.

She also said that she has thought less about the fate of her own character Samantha Wheeler than she has about the fates of other characters on the show.

'I am wanting to hopefully just sort of stand quietly to the side and let the people who have really built this show and make it... and have made this family together have their moment to celebrate, to honor, and to be sad because I know they are,' she said.

Suits kicks off its ninth and final season with the premiere on Wednesday, July 17 at 9 PM ET on USA Network.