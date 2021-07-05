Katie Price Reveals She Feared Death After Brutal Surgery

by Alexandra Abumuhor

The 43-year-old was left feeling like "a piece of meat being carved up" after going under the knife again.

The TV star, flew to Turkey for the procedures three weeks ago and took her YouTube crew to film for fans.

She admitted looking like a “monster” after having full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin, and fat injected into her bum.

“I just thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to die. I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll.

“I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!”

But she was determined to go under the knife as she wanted the "old Katie" back.

Katie wanted surgery because she ''let herself go'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Price admits that her fiancé Carl Woods was "upset" when he saw her after the surgery.

Speaking to 'The Sun' newspaper, she admits, "Poor Carl said it was the worst thing he'd ever seen."