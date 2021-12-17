Katy Perry, Alesso Perform a Racy Dance Track

Katy Perry has recorded a racy new dance track with DJ Alesso.

The 37-year-old singer - who has a 15-month-old daughter called Daisy with Orlando Bloom - has teamed up with Alesso for her comeback track.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The song is classic Katy and deserves to be a hit.

"She’s finally back to the dark hair she rocked during the height of her fame. The video has already been filmed and includes a number of looks which could be as iconic as her cupcake bra."

On the track, Katy sings: "You’re chasing the danger, it’s just in your nature. Look for me in strangers, all these pretty faces.

"No one can replace it, I’m always your favourite. Late nights, call on me, call on me. Do anything to keep me close."

Meanwhile, Katy is currently preparing for her first-ever Las Vegas residency.



The pop star's new show, 'Katy Perry:PLAY', is being staged at the Resorts World Casino in Sin City, and Katy recently explained how she'll balance the shows with the challenge of motherhood.

She said: "I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance - to have a child and take her to preschool - but also be artistic and play with that energy."

The 'I Kissed A Girl' singer also revealed that having sweet family moments are "so important" to her.

Katy explained: "Orlando and I just did a hike with our daughter. We went to look at some ducks and turtles because it’s so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I’m working from 2pm to 9pm."