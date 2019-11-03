Katy Perry Celebrates Her Birthday With Orlando Bloom in Egypt

Katy Perry turned 35 last week and to celebrate the occasion, the popstar touched down in Egypt with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and his mother, as well as 60 of her closest friends.





The couple have been documenting their whirlwind 10-day trip in the North African nation via Instagram.

Most recently, the pair enjoyed a night time camel ride near the Pyramids of Giza. “This is living,” the “Fireworks” singer captioned the images.

​

The couple, who got engaged on Feb. 15, also partook in other tourist activities such as touring the country’s historic sites, including Luxor, Aswan and Siwa Oasis. Meanwhile, the hitmaker celebrated her actual birthday, on Oct. 25, by enjoying a dinner at a temple in Edfu, a city located to the west of the Nile River.

​

Perry shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying the Egyptian sunset with her fiancé. In one of the images, she is pictured posing against the backdrop of the Giza pyramids wearing a breezy, mint-colored dress and a headscarf tied around her blonde locks.

“Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed. It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife,” she captioned the stunning snapshots. “My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one.”

​

In a photo posted on his own Instagram page, “Lord of the Rings” star Bloom gave a shout-out to Perry and his mother, who is also celebrating her birthday, writing: “It’s like looking out over the entire cosmos – Egyptian magic got my heart open to a download of love for my Scorpio wonder women both celebrating their birthday.”

The multi-Grammy-nominated singer’s visit to Egypt shouldn’t come as a surprise considering her well-documented fascination with the North African country. For the music video of her 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” Perry is depicted as an Egyptian pharaoh.

The nation has attracted a plethora of famous faces in recent months, including Alicia Keys, Kourtney Kardashian and Hilary Swank, who all shared snapshots of their Egyptian vacations on social media.