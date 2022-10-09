Kayne West's Latest Online Outburst

Kayne West is attacking Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram use was restricted after the rapper said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by Jewish people.

The accusation against Diddy, 52, emerged on Friday (08.10.22) after the singer, pleaded with Kanye to stop promoting the T-shirts emblazoned with ‘White Lives Matter, which he first displayed at his YZY Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. (04.10.22)



Diddy told Kanye by text: “I’m trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”



Kanye responded: “Anything you text I will post” – before posting their exchange on his Instagram feed.



The rapper then accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people, saying: “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”



The posts were removed by Instagram’s owner Meta, run by Mark Zuckerberg.

After the firm’s moderators stepped in, Kanye ranted at Mark on the platform: “Look at this, Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram. You use to be my n****.”



A Meta spokesperson told Mail Online: “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules.”

It has not been stated which rules Kanye broke, but since the fallout from his WLM controversy, he has used it to attack figures including a contributing editor to Vogue, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian along with her family as well as supermodel Gigi Hadid.



Kanye stood his ground over his T-shirts in an interview with Fox News Channel’s ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, aired in two parts on Thursday (06.10.22) and Friday.



The rapper said the shirt was a product of his “connection with God” and “energy” that he channels which he said is “just brilliance”.



The rapper, who goes by Ye, also insisted his father Ray West found the WLM fallout “funny” despite him being an “educated ex-Black Panther”.

The Rapper has also claimed he was jealous of Virgil Abloh.



Virgil, 41, who was men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton and Kanye's one-time protege, passed away in 2021 at the age of 41 and Kanye has revealed that he admired and was jealous of Virgil's career, although he hated his designs.



Kanye told French outlet Clique TV: "No one knows I’d been offered the deal by Bernard Arnault [Chief Executive Officer of LVMH]. No one knows the deal was pulled. I used to call myself the ‘Louis Vuitton Don.’



“Three months after that, they dropped the deal. [Virgil's appointment made me feel] a lot of pain and jealousy.”



Kanye also shared screenshots of messages between himself and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory on Instagram, where Tremaine berated Kanye for how he treated Virgil during the final months of his life, as he secretly battled cardiac angiosarcoma.





Kanye wrote: "Good to hear from you b****. I hated Virgil's designs and you did to. If you loved his designs so much why you and Luka not wearing it head to to. Christine told me he didn't have cancer and I believed her. People don't tell me things (sic)."



Tremaine replied: "I told you he had cancer. You are so full of s***."





Kanye said: "Virgil never said anything to me himself. I spent the most time of my life with my mom. 2nd most time with Kim [Kanye's ex wife Kim

Kardashian]. 3rd most with Virgil. I only hired you because LVMH took Virgil. And I love the way you dress and I miss you (sic)."



Tremaine argued back, saying: "Told you I see you flying everywhere on but Chicago to check in on him. No you fired Virgil. Virgil worked himself for years before the Louie job, you and know one else destroyed your (sic)."



Kanye then admitted he had been jealous of Virgil but he insisted he loved the late designer.

This comes after Kanye who is also known as Ye, said it hurts his feelings when people brand him "crazy".



The 45-year-old rapper and designer - who recently caused controversy by showcasing White Lives Matter T-shirts at his Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week - hit out at those who question his mental health.



Speaking during part two of his sit-down interview on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight', Kanye said: "They keep on using the 'Oh he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that.



"It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?'"



And Kanye defended his designs, adding: "I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance."



He also insisted that his father Ray West found the whole situation "funny".

He said: "You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha'. And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.'



"People, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do.



"So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing."



Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian have previously spoken about his journey with bipolar disorder, although Kim revealed in 2019 that Kanye was not taking any medication for it.



She said: "For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is.



"It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."



He said: "I've made mistakes., I scrame at Virgil, I felt betrayed and lied to by Virgil. I felt he gave Drake the green diamond watch just to f*** with me. But I love Virgil too and I miss him and I miss my family.



"I also wanted to say I'm sorry to Shannon [Virgil's wife] for taking most of her husbands time from her and they kids. And thank you for letting me be around this amazing human for so long. My life is forever changed by Virgil just as his was forever changed by mine...



"I loved him as my friend and brother. He loved me."

