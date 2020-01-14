Keep These Comedy Nights in Dubai on Your Radar

Comedy nights abound in Dubai, making it an exciting pit stop for international artists. From recurring stand-up nights like The Laughter Factory to large-scale productions for heavyweight entertainers, the city makes plenty of room in its calendar to spread the cheer. Don’t miss these upcoming performances.

The Laughter Factory

Dubai’s longest-running comedy night, The Laughter Factory, has cultivated a keen eye for international talent. Each month the show brings new artists to various stages across the city, and January’s spotlight shines on Stephen Grant, Matt Reed and Peter White. Their quick wit and curious observations have resulted in great success for all three acts on festival stages and television. See them at Grand Millennium and Dukes The Palm.

When: 16-17 January

Where: Grand Millennium & Dukes The Palm

Max Amini

Iranian-American entertainer Max Amini brings his 2020 World Tour to Dubai on 17 January, following performances in Bahrain and Germany. Using personal anecdotes and memorable impressions, Amini paints vivid portraits of culture, family ties and social politics that resonate with audiences worldwide. You know him from NBC’s Heroes and Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia, among other appearances, and now you can see him take the stage at Hartland International School.

When: 17 January

Where: Hartland International School

Jo Koy

After mastering national television in the US, comedian Jo Koy arrives to entertain the city’s audiences with his Just Kidding World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena. Koy’s humour builds from personal experience, reflecting on a comical childhood with his mother, unexpected pitfalls of adulthood and being a dad with an eye for the absurd. Warm up for the show with his Netflix special Jo Koy: Live from Seattle, and expect fresh stories and anecdotes at the Dubai performance.

When: 20 January

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Big Fish Comedy Tour

A new regular on Dubai’s stand-up calendar, the Big Fish Comedy Tour invites popular international acts to the city every month. Don’t miss out when Jon Clegg, Noel Brodie and Mick Miller perform knee-slapping sets at Movenpick Hotel JBR on 22 January and Jumeirah Golf Estates on 24 January. Between the three, one was dubbed ‘the best he had ever seen’ by Simon Cowell, another ‘one to watch’ by critics and the third has performed before British royalty – so take a hint and catch of of their two shows.

When: 22 & 24 January

Where: Movenpick Hotel JBR & Jumeirah Golf Estates

Kapil Sharma

One of India’s most popular comedians, Kapil Sharma is packing a suitcase full of his funniest jokes for a show at Coca-Cola Arena. Along with his talented crew featuring Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and more, Sharma is all set to serve a laughter-filled night with his mischievous tantrums and quirky sketches.

When: 22 & 24 January

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Vir Das

Vir Das returns to Dubai with a fresh reminder of why he’s one of India’s top comedy exports. Balancing life as an actor and prolific stand-up comedian, Das has appeared in Bollywood blockbusters Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company and Go Goa Gone, and established his international career with the Netflix special Abroad Understanding. Listen to his latest experiences in life and relationships at the brand new Loved World Tour.

When: 8 February

Where: Dubai Opera

