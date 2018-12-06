Keeping up With The Kardashians House is Sold For $5.25 million

Rodeo Realty has sold the house which spans 7,843 sq. feet, for $5.25 million (Source: krisjenner / Instagram )

A Los Angeles-area mansion that Keeping Up with the Kardashians producers used as a stand-in for Kris Jenner's abode has been sold.

Rodeo Realty has sold the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Studio City, California mansion, which spans 7,843 sq. feet, for $5.25 million, TMZ reported.

The home sold about 11 years after it was initially placed on the market in 2007, the same year Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on the E! network.

Over that time, a team of 19 agents and nine brokerage firms had worked on moving the abode.

The home has been featured in a number of Hollywood productions, according to the outlet, including True Blood, American Horror Story, Chuck, Entourage and NCIS: Los Angeles. It's also been used in advertisements for Victoria's Secret.

On the show, the label was dubbed as the Jenner House, where the Momager of the Kardashians, 63, resided.

Outside shots of the home were used in place of the real home Kris lives in for security reasons.

The home, located in Fryman Canyon, was listed in 2008 for $9.995 million, according to LA Curbed, and re-listed the following year for $7.9 million, marking a $2 million reduction amid the economic crisis at the time.

Among the features of the gated Mediterranean-style abode, according to Redfin, include a chef's kitchen, a screening room, and a wine cellar.

Other features included a master suite with double walk-in closets and private access to a saltwater pool and adjacent Jacuzzi.

The property, which sits over an acre in the luxe area of Los Angeles, has vantage points with views of the surrounding canyon and mountain areas.

