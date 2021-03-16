Keeping Up With The Saabs! Elie Saab's Wife and Daughter-in-Law STUN in a Fashionable Photoshoot (Pictures)

Their family is in the heart of fashion.

And Claudine Saab, wife of Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, has underwent a stunning-joint photoshoot along with her daughter-in-law, Christina Mourad Saab for the March edition of Laha Magazine.

The in-laws sported matchy-match outfits from Elie Saab's SS 2021 collection.

In one picture, Claudine and Christina dazzled in printed sky blue powersuits.

The graceful power - as described by Laha Magazine - then changed into edgy white shits and skirts as they looked at each other and smiled with grace.

Social media followers hailed the beauty of Saab ladies, pointing out that they look like each other, while others flirted with Elie Saab's wife and wrote that she looks as beautiful as her daughter-in-law, to the point that some even couldn't distinguish between them.

In 2019, Elie Saab celebrated the marriage of his eldest son, Elie Saab Jr., by throwing him a huge wedding that lasted for 3 days, and was attended by a large number of stars and celebrities, and the bride Christina dazzled in an iconic wedding gown designed by her father-in-law Elie Saab.

Saab has welcomed his first granddaughter, Sophia, in September 2020, the first daughter of Christina Murad and Elie Saab Jr.

Last month, Elie Saab celebrated the engagement of his younger son Michael and Katia.















