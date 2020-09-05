Kellan Lutz's Wife Gets Pregnant After Suffering Devastating Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz's wife is pregnant again after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Twilight' actor and his wife Brittany took to Instagram Live on Friday (09.04.20) to reveal they are expecting their first child together, after Brittany endured a tough miscarriage earlier this year, in which she lost her daughter at six months pregnant.

In the live video, Brittany said: "This is not a drill. This is not a throwback."

And Kellan added: "This is real life ... we're pregnant again. For those that don't know, we are pregnant. Thank you all for lining with us, praying for us, supporting us. We're so excited."

Brittany went on to explain there are "still hard moments" following her miscarriage, but said the couple are looking forward to welcoming their "little promise".

She said: "It was a surprise. You know, obviously it was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There still are hard moments. We definitely went through a lot and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future.

"Here we are with another little promise!"

Brittany suffered her miscarriage in February this year, and in March, the couple revealed they were trying for a baby again.

At the time of Brittany's miscarriage, 35-year-old Kellan wrote on Instagram: "Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz. ... Can't wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home. (sic)"

Whilst Brittany also mourned the loss of her baby, as she wrote: "Baby girl,

"It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don't know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You're in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much. (sic)"