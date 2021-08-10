Kelly Clarkson And Ex-Husband Brandon Fight Over Their Ranch Amid Divorce Battle

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock‘s divorce battle is still in progress and they are fighting over their Montana ranch they shared during their marriage.

Clarkson, 39, wanted to sell the house because it was a “financial hardship” for her, while Blackstock is said to have refused the sale because he intends to utilize the property for his new vocation as a rodeo manager.

According to TMZ, Kelly will pay her estranged husband $45,000 a month in child support and $150,000 in spousal support.

In addition to paying these fees, she will also handle the bulk of their children’s (River, 7, and Remington, 5) private school tuition by paying 70% of those fees.

Blackstock is an industry music manager, and his intention is to leave the entertainment business altogether in order to become a rancher on a full-time basis.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and decided to split and go their separate ways in June 2020.

For over a decade, Brandon worked as Kelly's personal manager and was constantly by her side and was constantly by her side and would rarely leave her alone. Brandon was allegedly very controlling and forced his way into meetings that didn't involve him.