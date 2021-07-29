Kelly Clarkson Gets asked to Pay $150,000 Monthly to Her Ex

by Alexandra Abumuhor

American singer Kelly Clarkson has been asked to pay her ex-Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in support of the spouses and children.

A Los Angeles judge ruled on Tuesday that the "Voice" star is required to pay Blackstock $150,000 each month to support the pair.

An additional monthly payment of $45601 per month will be paid to Blackstock for child support, according to People.

The total monthly payments to "Kelly Clarkson Show" host for her estranged husband total $5,601, which comes to $2.34 million over the course of a year.

Clarkson will also have to pay Blackstock $1.25 million to cover his attorney's fees in their divorce case, the report said.

As for their everyday lives, the kids will be residing at Clarkson’s new $5.5 million Toluca Lake mansion. She purchased the estate after finally selling her Hendersonville, Tennessee, mansion for $6.3 million after four years on the market.

The 'What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger' hitmaker filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

They share two children - River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5. Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006.