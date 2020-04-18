Kelly Clarkson Drops Her New Single Along with Arabic Lyrics

US singer Kelly Clarkson dropped her new single “I Dare You” this weekend, along with duets of the song performed with five different singers in their native languages, including one in Arabic.

Clarkson enlisted the talents of Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia for the Arabic version.

Meanwhile, French artist Zaz fronts the French iteration of the song, Blas Canto sings the song in Spanish, the German-language track comes by way of Galsperlenspiel and Maya Buskila takes on the Hebrew version.

“This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on,” the popstar said in a statement. “It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages.”

Clarkson shared a performance music video for “I Dare You” on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” singing virtually with her global duet partners.