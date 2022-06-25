Kelly Clarkson Earns Daytime Emmys

General Hospital won Best Drama and co-stars Kelly Thiebaud, Jeff Kober and Nicholas Chavez took home acting trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards gala in Pasadena, Calif., Friday night.

Thiebaud, Kober and Chavez won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama and Best Younger Performer respectively.

The soap also earned the Emmy for Best Directing Team.



John McCook picked up the statuette for Best Lead Actor in a Drama for The Bold and the Beautiful and Mishael Morgan from The Young & the Restless became the first Black artist to win the category of Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

Kelly Clarkson earned the Best Entertainment Talk Show Host prize and her series won the Best Entertainment Talk Show trophy.

Tamron Hall was named Best Informative Talk Show Host and Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts picked up the prize for Best Informative Talk Show.

Jeopardy! won for Best Game Show and Steve Harvey was voted Best Game Show Host for The Family Feud.

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner hosted the event at California's Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Days of Our Lives legend John Aniston -- the father of Friends icon Jennifer Aniston -- was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Michael Bolton performed "How Am I Supposed to Live without You" during the In Memoriam segment in which television stars and other industry workers who died this past year were recognized for their contributions. Later in the evening, he debuted his new song, "Beautiful World."

The prize presentation aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.