Kelly Rowland Nearly Bankrupt Because She Loved to Make Lavish Purchases

Kelly Rowland nearly "lost everything" through overspending.



The 'Destiny's Child' singer confessed there was a time where she nearly found herself bankrupt because she loved to make lavish purchases.

Explaining how she "almost lost everything" because she wanted to "keep up" with her luxuries including her clothing, her nice car and home, she said: "I was 'rich broke', and I will never forget having this moment ... I called my best friend and I said, 'I just don't know what to do.'"

The singer then revealed in a YouTube interview with her pastor, Erwin McManus, that she was advised to donate to the church, something which she did despite her financial hardships, and it changed her life.

Meanwhile, Kelly previously revealed she treated herself to a host of luxury groceries when she got her first pay cheque.

The singer hit the big time with girl group Destiny's Child in the late 1990s and once she got paid she treated herself to several expensive food items that her mother Doris would never let her buy as a kid.

She recalled: "When I got one of my first pay cheques, I went to the grocery store and bought almost everything that my mom used to tell me was too expensive. I bought all of that s***, had a party at my house, and everybody ate up everything. I'll never forget it, because it was fun and it was something I was able to fund myself."

Kelly was just 17 when the band - also comprised of Beyonce and Michelle Williams - became global pop stars and by the time she was 20 she had become a millionaire and she admits that she made unwise purchases due to her being so young.

She said: "I was a millionaire by the age of 20. It's insane when you think about a 20-year-old having all this money and not knowing what the eff to do with it. When it was time for the big purchase, I bought myself a house that was way too big. I was, like, 21 years old with five bedrooms and 5,000 square feet to myself. I was way too young to buy a home like that."