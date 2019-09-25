Kelly Rowland Obsess Over Jordanian Amina Muaddi's Design

Muaddi is fast becoming a celebrity favorite and the former Destiny’s Child singer is the latest in a glittering line of leading ladies who have been spotted in her distinctive designs.





“Mine finally came, they are so… fly. Dang, I can’t wait to pop these,” Rowland can be heard saying in the video as she shows off her new heels, which are still safely in their packaging.

Muaddi has been in the spotlight as of late, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showing off her heels in recent months.

Kylie boasted a pair of the Lupita glass slippers at the launch of her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, at the end of May, while her older sister Kendall finished off a skin-tight minidress with the Gilda rainbow sandals while in Cannes.

Back in April, beauty mogul Rihanna was spotted in New York — reportedly out and about with her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel — wearing a black coat with strappy white sandals by Muaddi, while Huntington-Whiteley has been an avid fan for quite some time and regularly takes to Instagram to show off Muaddi’s latest designs.

If that isn’t enough star power, actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a pair of sandals by the designer at her husband Joe Jonas’s James Bond-themed birthday party in August.

Chopra showed off Muaddi’s feather-trimmed Adwoa sandals and paired them with a sheer feathered mini-dress with a beaded boat-cut neckline.

The label is known for its bright hues and razor-thin stiletto heels that often widen out into a squared block at the base of the heel.

It isn’t the only regional label that Rowland has shown love for, however. In October, she took to the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California, wearing a floor-length gown by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi.

She chose a glittering, rose gold gown by Al-Jasmi, with a high collar and slit at the back and accented the figure-hugging dress with a pair of dazzling earrings and slicked-back hair.