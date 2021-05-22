Kelly Rowland Performs Her Recent Single in a look from the Middle East

US singer Kelly Rowland recently appeared on “The Late Late Show” hosted by James Corden, where she performed her most recent single and for the occasion donned a look from the Middle East.

The former Destiny’s Child singer performed “Flowers,” from her new “K” EP, wearing a saturated burgundy dress covered with ruffled feathers from Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji while standing in a shaded grove.

The long-sleeved, plumed minidress was styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, who plucked the look from the designer’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear offering.

The Lebanese couturier, who founded his eponymous house in 2012, unveiled the collection in October 2020.

Titled “Soar,” the offering takes inspiration from the animal kingdom, and is punctuated by feathers and snakeskin.

Pieces range from floor-sweeping gowns trimmed with brightly hued plumes to sequined snakeskin blazers.

Sabaji, who is the son of famed Lebanese couturier Jean Sabaji, is known for his show-stopping, sculptural creations worn by A-list stars for the world’s most talked-about events, including Rowland’s Destiny’s Child bandmate and global superstar Beyonce, who has donned the Beirut-based designer’s conceptual designs on several occasions.

Memorably, the US superstar wore a long-sleeve, gold metallic beaded gown with a dramatic train by Sabaji for the 2018 Wearable Art Gala.

Speaking of the “Lemonade” hitmaker, Rowland revealed during “The Late Late Show” that she reached out to Beyonce and Michelle Williams when she was putting together the songs for her most recent EP.

“I remember actually I sent Michelle a song and I was so hyped... but I always know they're gonna say something, and Michelle is like, ‘This is awesome... (but) you need to re-record that vocal (sic),’” she recalled.

“And P.S., B’s done it too. But it’s only because we know each other best, you know what I mean? And they bring out the best in me,” she explained about her bandmates and good friends, who, she revealed, were on Zoom when she gave birth to her second son Noah in January.

“We’re able to critique each other in such a beautiful way. And it's with love, so when they’re giving me notes I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s true!’”

It isn’t the first time Rowland has championed an Arab designer. For example, in 2018, she stunned at the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California, wearing a dazzling floor-length gown by Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Jasmi.