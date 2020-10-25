Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Sinem Kobal Welcome a Baby Girl.. Was She Delivered in Water? Watch Their First Appearance

Turkish couple Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Sinem Kobal welcomed their first child, baby girl "Lalin".

Paparazzi have been in the hospital lobby waiting for the small family to leave to have a glance at the new child.

At first, Kenan was seen securing the newborn in the van away from the press crowds for her safety, especially in light of the Coronavirus spread.

One reporter asked Sinem how was the delivery, and she answered "It went fine."

Another reporter asked her: "Did you give birth in water?"

Kobal answered: "No, water was used during the delivery, but I did not give birth in water, it was a natural delivery. Everything went beautifully."

مترجم - أول ظهور للزوجين سينام كوبال و كنان اميرزالي اوغلو مع ابنتهم لالين عند خروجهم من المستشفى#kenanimirzalioglu #sinemkobal pic.twitter.com/7fsbFBPJsI — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs_) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Kanan accepted the congratulations of the press and the media, commenting: "Thank you, you all look different, friends. You all look very beautiful."

İmirzalıoğlu added "We thank you all because you bothered yourselves by coming here to share with us this happy day .. We are really happy .. May God bless everyone who is waiting for their child to come in sound health and give birth to everyone who wants to have children."

And about his feelings as a father, Kenan said: "It is a beautiful feeling."

He also answered the press if he had been next to his wife while giving birth with a yes.

"I stayed next to Sinam at every moment .. those feelings were different, sure, they were very beautiful."

Regarding the child's health, Kobal said that Lalin is in good health and that she was born at noon.

Adding: "Other than that, we are excited, and like our daughter, we want to return to our home and start our new life as soon as possible .. I thank you all."

Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Sinem Kobal had married on May 14, 2016 throwing a huge wedding ceremony attended by a large crowd of stars and friends on Ayvalık island.