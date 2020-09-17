Kendall and Kylie Jenner to Open Their Fashion Label’s First Store in The World in Abu Dhabi

Reality television stars and entrepreneurs Kendall and Kylie Jenner are set to open their joint fashion label’s very first stand-alone flagship store in the world — and it’s in Abu Dhabi.

The new Kendall + Kylie boutique will open its doors at Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Al Maryah Island, alongside a slew of luxury brands such as Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, Fendi and more.

Following in the footsteps of other fashion sister acts – Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen (The Row) and Kate and Laura Mulleavy (Rodarte) – the duo launched their eponymous contemporary womenswear label in 2015 with a collection of dresses, jumpsuits, trench coats as well as footwear and swimwear.

However, their foray into the fashion industry began several years before that. In 2012, the sisters teamed up with Pacsun on a number of collections. They also collaborated with Topshop on a series of capsules exclusive to the British retailer.

Meanwhile, Kendall is an in-demand model in the industry, having walked for virtually every designer you can think of as well as having appeared in a number of highly coveted campaigns and editorials.

With a combined following of more than 360 million social media users who aim to emulate their distinctive styles, launching their own fashion brand was a strategic business move for the sister duo.

Although Kendall + Kylie is available for purchase in various online e-tailers, such as Revolve, the forthcoming flagship in Abu Dhabi is set to be the brand’s first physical space.