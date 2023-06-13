Kendall Jenner expecting first baby

ALBAWABA - New speculations over Kendall Jenner being pregnant with her first child.

Rumors filled social media claiming that Kendall Jenner is expecting her first child, as during a teaser clip that was featured at the end of June 8, the producer asked Jenner how her pregnancy was going.

Kendall did not respond to the question, instead, she avoided giving a direct answer, leading fans to speculate about pregnancy.

The answer will be on June 1 when the episode airs, and fans will finally find out if Kendall is expecting or not.

During the footage, the model did not yet appear pregnant, but if the rumors were true and it was an early pregnancy, the baby bump will show soon.



