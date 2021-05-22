Kendall Jenner Faces a Wave of Criticism after Her Romance with 818 Tequila

She's getting into the world of celebrity-branded liquor with her new 818 tequila, which she is proudly plugging despite being met with a wave of criticism.

And Kendall Jenner shirked her critics on Friday night as she arrived at the launch party for her spirit at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood with her longtime friend Hailey Bieber close by.

The 25-year-old model was also joined at the event by her famous family of reality stars, including her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner.

Kendall's event comes after she continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an ad for her 818 tequila brand earlier this week.

The model displayed her washboard abs in a tiny patterned plunging crop top with a pair of high-waisted suede flared trousers which highlighted her toned figure further.

Adding some finishing touches, Kendall opted for light mustard yellow heels and delicate jewellery as she made a stylish arrival.

The catwalk star styled her brunette locks into a tousled wavy hairdo, she added a slick of radiant make-up which included eye shadow and lipstick.

Kendall's best friend Hailey, 24, who is married to Justin Bieber, looked incredible in a tiny black crop top which she teamed with racy cut-out and lace-up leather pants.

The model finished her look with barely-there heels, delicate jewellery and she styled her blonde locks into a tousled hairdo, adding a slick of gorgeous make-up.

The Kardashian–Jenner clan was out in force to support Kendall's tequila launch on Friday night as they all stepped out in style to attend the star-studded party.

Although the other sisters all have their business ventures to pad out their KUWTK profits, Kendall has mostly eschewed that until now and instead focused on becoming one of the most in-demand fashion models in the world.

Kim looked fierce in a camouflage bodysuit that highlighted her hourglass figure and featured small cut-outs over her rib cage.

She wore the outfit with black open-toe heels and carried a small brown suede bag that matched the shade of her outfit, Kim left her brunette locks in thick waves cascading over her shoulders.

Khloé was close behind in a black tube top teamed with baggy black leather pants and she styled her blonde locks into long waves, she wore a face mask amid the pandemic.

Kendall's younger sister Kylie put her phenomenal figure on display with a black bodysuit emphasizing her famous curves.

The outfit was stitched together under her cleavage, and she complemented it with pointy black pumps while wearing her lustrous locks in thick curls.

The famous family's mother Kris Jenner opted for a more low-key look with a black leather blazer, a black top and dark jeans and she was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The event had plenty of 818-themed displays, including a green truck labelled 'Kenny's Tequila Delivery Service' that was parked out front.

The storefront featured window displays of Kendall's new tequila varieties, and the front entrance had been painted with the brand's logo.

'We're carrying precious cargo,' read the side of the tequila delivery truck, which wasn't likely to be delivering much as it was blocked in place.

Earlier in the day, Kendall stopped by stores to check out how her tequila was doing and to make deliveries, she penned on Instagram: 'Stopped by some stores, made some deliveries :).'

The Vogue cover girl announced the launch of her award-winning company in February after four years of testing and researching tequila.

Kendall's party comes as she continues to face backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation after launching an ad for her 818 tequila brand earlier this week.

The beauty, who was born and raised in the affluent Californian city Calabasas, has been criticized over the campaign, that sees her roaming through an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico.

Kendall launched the alcoholic beverage in Los Angeles this month, making a series of promotional appearances around town, wearing her 818 branding.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star caught raised eyebrows for naming her spirit after the Calabasas area code and appearing to overlook tequila's deep-rooted Mexican legacy.

Though many have pointed out that there have been male celebrities - including George Clooney and Rande Gerber - who have done the same without getting criticism.

Kendall's new line includes an Anejo, Blanco and Reposado from agave plants grown in Jalisco, Mexico.

Earlier this week, Kendall made sure to turn off comments to her 164million followers on Instagram after facing cultural appropriation backlash for having no real affiliation to Mexico, having grown up in her affluent community just outside of LA.

In the promotional video, Kendall presented herself as the perfect ranch hand as she walked side-by-side a horse while touring the grounds of her agave fields.

'What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people,' she captioned the series.

'@818tequila has launched in California... we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!'

But fans have been less than impressed on social media, after some Twitter users questioned why she has started her own tequila brand.

It has also been questioned how involved the reality star really is in the brand, as 818 comes from a distillery called NOM 1137 that is said to be used by various tequila brands.

Lucas Assis, a LA-based tequila expert, told InStyle this week: 'Basically they just make barrels and barrels and barrels of tequila, and celebrities come in and literally pick a barrel. So there might be a little bit of a difference [between brands], like this one is aged in French oak and this one is aged in American oak.'

Assis added: 'But essentially, it's exactly the same bottle, and the celebrity just buys that, and then they just use their marketing and their branding to sell it to you. What you're paying for is the celebrity affiliation, and not the quality of tequila.'