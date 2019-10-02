Kendall Jenner Takes Fai Khadra as Her Date to Justin Bieber's wedding

The pair have been spotted together on more than a few occasions in recent months, causing media outlets and fans alike to suspect they are a couple.





The pair have sparked romance rumors in the past, but this week’s wedding could simply be a case of two friends celebrating a star-studded wedding.

“We don’t date, he’s just my date,” Jenner jokingly posted on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie in which she poses in front of Khadra.

Khadra is the brother of DJ twin sisters Sama and Haya Khadra, who are regularly spotted with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In September, Kendall teased her online fans by sending a sweet birthday wish to Khadra and in July, the pair was photographed wearing matching outfits at the Wimbledon men’s final tennis match.

They looked summer-ready in matching blue shirts and white bottoms.

Fast forward to this week and the pair looked dashing at the wedding of the season — Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina.

People magazine and E! News, citing sources close to the couple, said the pair exchanged vows in a religious ceremony attended by their parents and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin’s actor uncle Alec Baldwin.

Reuters reported that representatives of the pair did not return requests for comment on Monday but celebrity media and paparazzi have been closely following the two days of celebrations at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort.

People magazine said the couple exchanged vows as the sun set at a chapel on the resort, in front of about 150 guests.

Bieber and Baldwin first married in an under the radar civil ceremony in New York in September last year.

The Canadian singer, 25, and model Baldwin, 22, first met in their early teens and started dating again seriously about two years ago.