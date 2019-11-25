Is Kendall Jenner Thinking of Starting a Family With Palestinian-American Fai Khadra ?

  1. Home
Published November 25th, 2019 - 12:56 GMT
n the picture, Jenner posed with her nephews, Saint West and Psalm West, with Fai snapping one of the photos
The model asked whether or not her and Palestinian-American DJ Fai Khadra should start a family.

US model Kendall Jenner teased her fans on social media by asking her followers whether or not her and Palestinian-American DJ Fai Khadra should start a family.

“Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say ‘I,’” the 24-year-old wrote to her 119 million Instagram followers.


In the picture, Jenner posed with her nephews, Saint West and Psalm West, with Fai snapping one of the photos.

The pair have been spotted together on more than a few occasions in recent months, causing media outlets and fans alike to suspect they are a couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say “I” ✋🏼

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

In October, Jenner set the rumor mill alight when she attended the wedding of singer Justin Bieber alongside the 28-year-old.

“We don’t date, he’s just my date,” Jenner jokingly posted on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie with the older brother of DJ twin duo Simi and Haze.

Meanwhile, Khadra is set to touch down in Dubai this December for the upcoming eighth edition of Sole DXB. The Saudi Arabia-born musician and occasional model is being flown in by E-retailer Farfetch, and will be DJ'ing at the event. He will join the likes of other renowned guests including singer Justine Skye, who will be performing live, Moroccan photographer Hassan Hajjaj and Canadian artist Petra Collins to name a few. 

Be the First to Know!

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

