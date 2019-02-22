Kendra Wilkinson Announces Official Divorce With Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is officially divorced. (AFP/ File)

Kendra Wilkinson is officially divorced.

The 33-year-old television personality has finalised her divorce from former NFL star Hank Baskett - with whom she has son Hank IV, nine, and daughter Alijah, four - after almost a decade of marriage, and almost one year after she first filed for divorce in April 2018.

According to TMZ, the former couple filed documents in January to officially terminate their marriage, and had the papers passed by the courts after their previous two attempts were rejected after they made clerical errors in the filings.

The publication reports they will be sharing joint custody of both their children, and will split most of their property down the middle for an equal split.

For the 'Kendra On Top' star - who married Hank in 2009 - the finalisation of her divorce comes after she suffered with her mental health following the split, but recently revealed she is "enjoying life again" and has been "bonding more than ever" with her brood.

She wrote on social media: "The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good. I'm living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know... (sic)"

Kendra confirmed their break-up in April last year, with a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she confirmed the pair had called time on their nine-year marriage.

In the videos, Kendra could be seen crying as she said: "Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared. I have to get strong for my kids."