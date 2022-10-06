Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at BET Awards

The 35-year-old rap superstar Kendrick Lamar has crowned Artist of the Year at the ceremony on September 30 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, which aired on Tuesday (04.10.22).

His acclaimed LP 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' scooped Hip-Hop Album of the Year, and he won Best Hip-Hop

Video for his Baby Keem track 'Family Ties', and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free.

His haul also included Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer.

Drake was the most-nominated artist of the night with 14 nods, and he walked away with the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award twice and Best Collaboration for 'Wait for You' with Future and Tems. 'Churchill Downs' with Jack Harlow also won the former accolade.

Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye - earned a whopping 10 nominations, including Best Live Performer and Album of the Year, but failed to win a single prize.

Elsewhere, Lizzo's mega-hit 'About Damn Times' won the Impact award, Latto's 'Big Energy' was named Song of The Year, and 50 Cent was crowned Hustler of the Year.

The ceremony was hosted by Fat Joe, and the likes of GloRilla and Lil' Kim took to the stage.



An abridged list of the winners is:



Hip-hop artist of the year

Kendrick Lamar



Hip-hop album of the year

Kendrick Lamar, 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers'



Song of the year

Latto, 'Big Energy'



Best hip-hop video

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, 'Family Ties'



Best collaboration

Future feat. Drake and Tems, 'Wait for You'



Best duo or group

EARTHGANGStyles P and Havoc



Best breakthrough hip hop artist

GloRillaNardo Wick



Best live performer

Kendrick Lamar



Lyricist of the year

Kendrick Lamar



Video director of the year

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free



Producer of the year

Hitmaka



Hustler of the Year

50 Cent



Sweet 16: best featured verse

Drake, 'Churchill Downs' (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) and Drake, 'Wait for You' (Future feat. Drake and Tems)



Impact track

Lizzo, 'About Damn Time'



Best international flow

Benjamin Epps (France)