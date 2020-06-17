'Kenyan Lady From Africa': Birthday Pictures of Hala Shiha's Nanny Prompts Accusations of Racism

In light of fighting racism across the world after George Floyd's murder, Western and Arab celebrities started to use their platforms to spread awareness and ask for equality.

Egyptian actress who resides between Egypt and Canada, Hala Shiha, decided to share with her 2.2 million followers on Instagram that she's against racism.

With good intention and wrong implementation, Hala's post was received by followers as racist, as she posted a picture of her Kenyan nanny celebrating her birthday, pointing out that she's black.

Shiha captioned the photos: "Our dear nanny Rachel actually you're not just our lovely nanny you're a member of our family ... happy birthday 🎁🎊🎂 ,And Thank you for everything, for taking good care of us, That wonderful Kenyan lady From Africa is really like a sister to me. Show love and care to your nannies from your heart and sure they will share the same with you. Thank you Rachel for everything and I wish you on your birthday all the best, my Kenyan girl you are just great 🥳😃❤️ It doesn’t matter if you're black or white 😉😉

#kenya🇰🇪 #no racism #care"

One follower commented: "If your nanny was white, would you write 'it doesn't matter if you're white or black?' this is racism in itself!"

Another one wrote: "How come she rides the wave now? it's only for the show."