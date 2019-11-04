  1. Home
Hala Shiha Accused of Blowing Up Her Lips.. and This Time She Responds! (Pictures)

Published November 4th, 2019 - 08:23 GMT
Egyptian actress Hala Shiha shared a series of close-up pictures (Source: @halashihanew Instagram)

Egyptian actress Hala Shiha shared a series of close-up pictures to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, wearing a blue blouse and dazzling pearl earrings.


The actress was accused of undergoing plastic surgery and one follower pointed out that she had her lips done.

Normally Shiha doesn't pay attention to criticism but in an unusual move, she responded by saying: "I did not blow up anything."

Hala Shiha had participated in the series Zelzal (Earthquake) last Ramadan. It was her first project after taking off her hijab and separating from her husband, after which she returned to acting.

