Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan spark romance rumors because of these pictures

ALBAWABA - Lately, there has been a trend in Turkish series when two actors star in a romcom, they start to spark romance rumors and cause a frenzy on social media.

And Turkish show Ya Çok Seversen (translated to: What if you love too much) is not different from the previous ones, starring Kerem Bürsin in character of Ates Arcali, and Hafsanur Sancaktutan playing Leyla Kökdal.

Are Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan in love?

Stars of Ya Çok Seversen have shown great harmony on several occasions, however, their last images behind the scenes have excited fans.

The chemistry between both actors crosses the screen and even continues behind the cameras. This complicity has caused fans to speculate about a possible relationship between the two stars, just as happened in Sen Çal Kapımı (translated to: You Knock on My Door) with Bürsin and Hande Erçel, and the latest photos of Kerem and Hafsanur that are being circulated on social media are kind of fueling those speculations.

Pictures that caused the rumors

It all started when a fan has gifted Kerem Bürsin with a jersey with his name - KEREM - printed on it. At the time, Bürsin proudly showed the jersey to his fans on social media.

As time went on, eagle-eyed fans caught that Hafsanur was actually wearing the jersey behind the scenes when she posed for a picture with Kerem while he was on the phone.

On X platform (formerly known as Twitter), fans wrote things like "Hafsa wore the Kerem jersey that fans brought him", and "My fav partners know about you guys just look at them I wish this would never end."

And just as two stars in a Turkish romcom, fans create a hashtag especially dedicated to them by using the first three letters of their names. In this case the hashtag goes as #HafKer.

Do you believe that Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan are living a hidden love story? Or is this a PR stunt to increase the show's popularity? Or simply speculation number three, which is both actors are only being spontaneous and living in the moment without any specific aim of their actions?