Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Are Reportedly Living Together (Video)

She just bought a glass villa that is worth 1.4 million dollars.

And now it's being reported that Hande Erçel's alleged lover Kerem Bürsin has moved in to live with her in the new house she purchased in Beykoz district in Istanbul.

Turkish journalist Akif Yaman reported that Kerem Bürsin has moved in Hande Erçel's new house until she gets used to live there, and also in order to be near her.

Akif added that when the couple knew of the press being around Hande's house, they made an intense effort not to give images of them together to the press, so they moved their cars to the back door so that they can leave to the set located in Kuzguncuk.

Hande Erçel occupied headlines last week when she bought a a two-story glass villa for 10 million TL ($1,430,805).

She also made a confidentiality agreement with the interior design company that in case of any breach of the contract, the company will pay a jaw-dropping compensation if they try to advertise the famous actress's house or disclose its location.