Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel to Get Married SOON! Here's the Latest Developments

The relationship between Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin, the co-stars of TV series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air), is on the way to marriage. The latest developments confirm so.

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin have declared their love for each other during their Maldives vacation after rejecting the allegations for a long time.

Fans of the lovers, who continue to share their full reins, do not neglect the close follow-up.

The latest development on the Bürsin front has revealed that the relationship seems to be heading towards marriage.

HANDE ERÇEL ENTERS THE BÜRSIN FAMILY

Some of Kerem Bürsin's family members are following Hande Erçel's Instagram, and they are increasing one by one.

Previously, Kerem Bürsin's mother, Çiğdem Bürsin, had followed Hande Erçel, and Hande Erçel's father, Kaya Erçel, had also followed Kerem Bürsin.

Most recently, Kerem Bürsin's father, Pamir Bürsin, has followed Hande Erçel and gave her a welcoming message to his family.

Although some people say, "This relationship will not last long," the bond between the two is changing day by day.

After Pamir Bürsin's move, social media users made comments like "Hande Erçel has entered The Bürsin family".

During Hande Erçel's vacation to Bodrum last week, she met her future father-in-law Pamir Bürsin and the rest of the family on dinner, then Kerem Bürsin's dad followed Hande's Instagram.

According to Turkish website İLAN365, Pamir Bürsin has welcomed Hande Erçel into the family and called her 'a bride'.

Last June, Hande Erçel was asked about marrying Kerem Bürsin, reporting tv100.

At the time, journalists asked Hande about the Maldives vacation with Kerem.

The beautiful actress answered: 'The holiday was very enjoyable, it was beautiful. We needed it then. Now we are back to work.'

Then, Erçel was asked about possible future marriage to Bürsin: 'Do you think about marriage?'

Hande Erçel answered: 'We are just doing our job right now. We have a pleasant relationship.'