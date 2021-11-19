Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Meet Their On-Screen Daughter (Video)

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bursin have got together with Maya Başol, the little girl who plays their daughter in the TV series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

The funny video that the famous couple shared with the little girl attracted great attention on social media.

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bursin, who met on the set of the Sen Çal Kapımı, came together with Maya Başol, who played the role of their daughter in the series.

The famous couple shared the moments of fun with the little girl on social media. In the shared video, Kerem Bursin's followers commented on the moments when he held his on-screen daughter in his arms "it suits you very well" .

BEING A PARENT IS SO SUITABLE

The similarity of Maya Başol and Hande Erçel in the series attracted a lot of attention, and it brought along the comments like: "Hande's daughter would be so similar".

The couple did not break their ties with Başol who played the role of their daughter after the series. They often come together and spend some fun times.

Kerem Bursin's full love of Başol made his followers enchanted. While the fans commented things like "being a parent suits you very well" , the issues about whether the couple Bursin and Erçel will get married have come to the fore again.

GET MARRIED NOW

The couple had recently been to different countries as part of projects. Meanwhile they've missed each other and shared their photos together on social media and expressed their longing. Their followers commented , "That's enough longing, you should get married now".

After the couple shared their time with Maya Başol, the issue of marriage was brought up again by some followers.