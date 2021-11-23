Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Win FOUR Awards During Ayaklı Gazete Ödül 2021

Last night, the 9th edition of Ayaklı Gazete Ödül (Flip Newspaper Awards) was held in Turkey to honor Turkey's top stars and figures.

One of Turkey's most famous on-screen and off-screen couple was awarded during the night, they were Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel.

The official Instagram account of the event @ayakligazeteofficial has announced the awards that the couple won for their part in the rom-com hit Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

Kerem Bürsin won the 'Best Romantic Comedy Male Actor Award', and Hande Erçel won the 'Best Romantic Comedy Female Actress Award'.

HanKer also won the 'Best Series Couple' and the 'Best Romantic Comedy Series' awards.

On Instagram Stories, Hande Erçel shared a video of the four awards next to Kerem Bürsin, who later re-shared it with his 9 million followers on Instagram.

In a sweet tribute by some journalists, they celebrated Hande Erçel's birthday on the red carpet only two days before the actual date, as Hande turns 28 on November 24.

In another video, Kerem and Hande were seen greeting their colleagues Merve Dizdar and Ezgi Mola ahead of the ceremony.